The Detroit Red Wings have yet to determine Simon Edvinsson's future, with the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks emerging as two potential destinations for the defenseman.

Following Dylan Larkin‘s move to the Montreal Canadiens, the Detroit Red Wings have shifted their focus entirely to resolving Simon Edvinsson‘s situation. While the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks remain the teams showing the most interest, both face complications in reaching a deal. Meanwhile, a recent report from insider Elliott Friedman has identified the Utah Mammoth as another potential landing spot for the defenseman.

“Simon Edvinsson has been doing some Zoom calls…with teams, and one team that has entered the picture recently is Utah,” Friedman revealed on Saturday Headlines. However, the insider also mentioned several other potential suitors beyond the Mammoth: “I still think Toronto’s in there, I still think Boston’s in there; teams like St. Louis and Carolina have been around.”

The Red Wings are considering a backup plan for Edvinsson if no trade materializes, potentially involving a one-year contract followed by some form of suspension. Will the Swedish defenseman finally manage to leave Motor City sooner rather than later?

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A pivotal moment in Detroit

The clock is officially ticking for the Detroit Red Wings, who have until Tuesday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET to find a trade partner and get restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson signed. If Detroit fails to move him—or reach an agreement themselves—before that cutoff, NHL rules make Edvinsson ineligible to play for the remainder of the 2026–27 season.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

That means the 23-year-old defenseman would be forced to sit out the entire NHL campaign (or head back to play in Sweden) while Detroit retains his rights and tries to revisit trade talks next offseason.

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The challenges facing other potential suitors

Both California clubs are hitting major roadblocks trying to get a Simon Edvinsson deal across the finish line. For the Sharks, the main holdup is Detroit’s steep asking price—the Red Wings have been pushing hard for former second-overall pick Michael Misa, and San Jose isn’t eager to give up one of its cornerstone young forwards without long-term certainty.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are running into both asset and cap hurdles, as making the roster math and salary cap work—especially with Edvinsson reportedly making his financial demands clear, eyeing $10–$11 million annually on his next contract—would likely force Anaheim to part with a young defenseman like Pavel Mintyukov alongside a top young forward like Roger McQueen or Beckett Sennecke.

How would Edvinsson fit in with the Mammoth?

Even though Simon Edvinsson hasn’t suited up yet in 2026–27 due to his ongoing contract standoff with Detroit, he would be a seamless fit on the Utah Mammoth’s blue line.

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At 6-foot-6, he brings the exact kind of size, reach, and mobility coach Andre Tourigny loves, immediately helping fill the physical void left by Maveric Lamoureux’s long-term injury while slotting behind Mikhail Sergachyov on the left side alongside right-shot veterans like MacKenzie Weegar or John Marino.

Before sitting out this fall, Edvinsson proved he can handle heavy, reliable top-four minutes in 2025–26, logging 22:21 of ice time per game with Detroit while posting 25 points (9 goals, 16 assists), a plus-12 rating, 148 blocked shots, and 94 hits across 72 games.

Key takeaways

Utah Mammoth reportedly among the newest teams interested in acquiring Simon Edvinsson.

reportedly among the newest teams interested Detroit Red Wings have until Tuesday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET to find a trade partner.

to find a trade partner. Simon Edvinsson hasn’t suited up yet in 2026–27 due to his ongoing contract standoff.