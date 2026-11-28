Despite scoring 81 goals during Al Nassr's historic 100-game scoring streak, Cristiano Ronaldo still trails Lionel Messi over the same span.

As anticipation builds around Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi‘s race to 1,000 career goals—with Ronaldo now sitting at 987—another remarkable milestone has emerged involving Ronaldo and Al Nassr.

The Saudi Arabian club has now scored in 100 consecutive league matches, becoming the first team in soccer history to reach that mark and surpassing the previous record of 93 shared by River Plate and Benfica. Ronaldo accounted for 81 goals during that 100-game stretch, yet Messi has outpaced him over a shorter span, netting 83 goals in 95 appearances.

Although Inter Miami came nowhere close to matching Al Nassr‘s team scoring streak over that 95-game span, Messi still delivered an extraordinary individual run, while also holding the edge over Ronaldo in total goals scored in 2026.

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Now, however, Messi has lost his chance to add to that 2026 tally following Inter Miami’s early elimination from the MLS Cup playoffs against the Columbus Crew, leaving him tied with Ronaldo in trophies won this year.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami

How Ronaldo and Messi scored over their last 100 club appearances

Over their last 100 club appearances, Messi edged Ronaldo in total output, scoring 84 goals for Inter Miami compared to Ronaldo’s 82 for Al-Nassr (including 81 during the club’s 100-game league scoring streak).

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Ronaldo thrived as a clinical penalty-box focal point, maximizing efficiency through 18 penalty conversions, one-touch finishes near the goal line, and aerial dominance on crosses.

Messi dominated through open-play creation and dead-ball precision, scoring almost exclusively without penalties via signature left-footed curlers, long-range strikes, and direct free kicks.

Cristiano Ronaldo — Al-Nassr (82 goals in last 100 games)

Timeframe: April 27, 2024 – November 28, 2026

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Saudi Pro League: 65 goals (79.3%)

65 goals (79.3%) AFC Champions League (Elite / Two): 11 goals (13.4%)

11 goals (13.4%) King’s Cup: 3 goals (3.7%)

3 goals (3.7%) Saudi Super Cup: 3 goals (3.7%)

3 goals (3.7%) Total: 82 goals (0.82 goals per game)

Lionel Messi — Inter Miami (84 goals in last 100 games)

Timeframe: May 11, 2024 – November 27, 2026

MLS Regular Season: 65 goals (77.4%)

65 goals (77.4%) MLS Cup Playoffs: 7 goals (8.3%)

7 goals (8.3%) Concacaf Champions Cup: 6 goals (7.1%)

6 goals (7.1%) Leagues Cup: 4 goals (4.8%)

4 goals (4.8%) FIFA Club World Cup: 1 goal (1.2%)

1 goal (1.2%) Campeones Cup: 1 goal (1.2%)

1 goal (1.2%) Total: 84 goals (0.84 goals per game)

Key takeaways

Al-Nassr scored in 100 consecutive league matches , breaking the soccer history record of 93.

, breaking the soccer history record of 93. Cristiano Ronaldo scored 81 goals during Al-Nassr’s streak, trailing Lionel Messi’s 83 in 95.

during Al-Nassr’s streak, trailing Lionel Messi’s 83 in 95. Lionel Messi scored 84 goals in his last 100 games versus Cristiano Ronaldo’s 82.