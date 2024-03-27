How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs St Louis Cardinals MLB Opening Day for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 28, 2024

The moment all baseball fans were waiting for is finally here. The 2024 MLB season is underway, and we have a great slate of games to choose from on Thursday evening.

Of course, if you’re reading this, that’s because you’re either a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers or the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s the dawn of the Shohei Ohtani era in Los Angeles, and everybody wants to get a glimpse of that.

[Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Dodgers are once again expected to be the biggest powerhouse in the National League, but the Cardinals are always a force to reckon with in this league as well.

When will the TEAM A vs TEAM B match be played?

Dodgers and Cardinals will face each other on Thursday, March 28, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Opening Day matchup will get underway at 4:10 PM (ET).

Dodgers vs Cardinals: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:10 PM

CT: 3:10 PM

MT: 2:10 PM

PG: 1:10 PM

SURVEY Who\'ll win the game? Who\'ll win the game? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Where to Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals

The 2024 MLB Opening Day matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Midwest, MLBN (out-of-market only).