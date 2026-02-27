Los Angeles Angels payroll in 2026: Team salary, contracts and luxury tax situation

The Los Angeles Angels are heading into 2026 with a payroll picture that looks very different from recent seasons, shaped by major contract realignments and a notable drop in total spending. After years of high payrolls, their numbers have shifted.

Long-term deals still dominate the ledger — from Mike Trout’s massive contract to Yusei Kikuchi and Jorge Soler’s guaranteed salaries — but the overall estimate sits well below previous levels and well under MLB’s luxury tax thresholds.

Meanwhile, moves such as restructuring Anthony Rendon’s contract and trimming veteran salaries have cut payroll figures drastically. Those decisions could influence not just spending flexibility but the club’s competitive identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much is the Angels payroll in 2026?

Los Angeles enter 2026 with a payroll picture that looks noticeably different from recent years, driven by a combination of long-term deals and a strategic pullback in spending. Based on Spotrac-aligned estimates, the Angels’ total payroll sits in $153 million.

Sam Bachman of the Angels warms up during a spring training game in 2026 (Source: Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Highest-paid Los Angeles Angels player in 2026

At the top of the ledger remains Mike Trout, whose contract continues to carry one of the largest annual salaries on the roster, with an AAV north of $35 million. Even amid roster turnover, his deal remains the financial centerpiece of the organization’s books.

Advertisement

Beyond him, several mid-tier veteran contracts and multi-year agreements shape the 2026 structure. Commitments to established contributors ensure that a significant percentage of payroll is already locked in before arbitration figures are finalized.

Advertisement

Arbitration-eligible players also play a meaningful role in the Angels’ financial outlook. Rising salaries for controllable talent add incremental increases that, while smaller individually, collectively influence the club’s competitive balance tax calculation.

Luxury tax outlook: Are the Angels over the CBT threshold?

From a luxury tax standpoint, Los Angeles projects to sit well below the CBT threshold, giving the front office theoretical flexibility. Whether that space translates into in-season additions or remains unused will likely depend on where the team stands in the AL West standings by midyear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ultimately, the Angels’ 2026 payroll tells the story of a franchise walking a financial tightrope — no longer among MLB’s biggest spenders, but not operating at the bottom either. The structure suggests optionality, though how aggressively that flexibility is deployed could define the season.