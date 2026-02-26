NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton makes tough admission about elbow pain

Giancarlo Stanton remains one of the most feared hitters in the MLB, but spring training revealed he is still managing chronic elbow issues. The Yankees slugger has battled injuries in recent seasons, and his health will be closely watched as New York aims for a World Series run.

At 36, Stanton has shown he can still produce when on the field. Last season, he hit .273 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI despite appearing in only 77 games. Even with an offseason of rest, questions about his elbow health continue to follow him.

During a spring training interview, Stanton shared a candid look at his condition. “That’ll never be the case,” he said via NJ.com when asked if his elbows would fully heal.

“Not while I’m in this line of work. You have your good days and bad days, just like your mood and everything. I can’t open a bottle. I can’t open a bag of chips… a bag of anything. That’s the way it is,” Stanton admitted.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees tosses his bat after drawing a walk. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

How Stanton will be used in 2026

Stanton plans to play a full season, primarily as a designated hitter, though he will take some outfield reps as his health allows. He has not played 140 games in a season since 2021, so managing his workload will be important for the Yankees.

What this means for New York

Even with his elbow limitations, Stanton remains the active MLB home run leader with 453 career homers. He has two seasons left on his 13-year, $325 million contract, signed originally with the Miami Marlins in 2014, with a 2028 club option that includes a $10 million buyout. The Yankees will need to balance his health and impact carefully as they chase another championship.

