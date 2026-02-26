Video: Neymar scores his first brace of 2026 after injury comeback for Santos vs Vasco da Gama

Neymar returned to the Santos starting lineup after a spell on the sidelines recovering from an injury, and he did so in spectacular fashion. The Brazilian icon marked his comeback by scoring his first goal of 2026, handing the Peixe a provisional lead in their high-stakes matchup against Vasco da Gama.

Having been managed cautiously by the medical staff since his return to Vila Belmiro, the 34-year-old forward showed no signs of rust as he converted a clinical effort in the opening half.

The goal electrified the home supporters and served as a reminder of his enduring quality as Santos look to climb the Brasileirao standings with their superstar back at full fitness.

Having recently returned to action after a 70-day hiatus in Santos’ 6-0 victory over Velo Clube, Neymar is enjoying his first start of the season. The Brazilian forward underwent surgery on his left meniscus in December 2025 and has been undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation process since the turn of the year.

But the Brazilian icon was not finished making his mark on his return to the starting XI. With the match deadlocked at 1-1, the Santos number 10 stepped up once again to act as the hero, finding the back of the net to restore his side’s lead against Vasco da Gama.

Neymar eyes 100% fitness ahead of defining 2026 season

Despite missing the opening matches of 2026, Neymar was instrumental in keeping Santos in the first division throughout 2025. During that campaign, he appeared in 28 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists, proving to be the catalyst for the club’s top-flight survival.

Reflecting on his recent cautious approach to his recovery, the 34-year-old forward emphasized the importance of patience. “I wanted to return this season at 100%, which is why I was cautious in some matches and held back a little. Santos created an excellent plan that helped me significantly in that regard,” Neymar explained during an interview with the Brazilian outlet CazeTV.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Neymar’s primary objective is to secure a spot in the squad led by Carlo Ancelotti. However, he is acutely aware that reaching his peak physical condition is a prerequisite for a national team recall.

“Obviously, I wanted to come back and help my team in the best way possible, but I waited so I could return at 100%, without pain or fear,” he added. “With hard work and perseverance, I believe I will reach my peak form. That is what moves us, and that is what I want”.