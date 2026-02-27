Fernando Mendoza opens up on Tom Brady amid rumors of Raiders picking the Heisman winner

The Las Vegas Raiderswill pick Fernando Mendoza with the first overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. At least that’s what every single soul in the football world expects, and it seems like the quarterback expects it too, as he is already sending messages to Tom Brady on public display.

While Mendoza did sent a warning to the Raiders, he also met with the organization and everything went “fantastic.” Tom Brady owns quite a few shares of the Las Vegas Raiders, and he was very involved in picking Klint Kubiak as the new head coach, and is likely to be involved with the pick and developing Mendoza during his first year in the NFL.

Mendoza spoke about having Brady as a mentor. “Yeah, I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady? More Super Bowl rings than anybody. So, that opportunity would be fantastic.” Mendoza then added, “Tom Brady, I believe, is the best quarterback of all time by a wide margin. And to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him, it would mean so much. Especially to learn, and I’m all about learning, so Day 1, I’ve got to learn a lot.“

Tom Brady is very interested in Mendoza developing greatly

When Brady acquired ownership on the Raiders, he didn’t envision his team going 3-14. Why? Because Brady is a winner, a fierce competitor, a guy who hates losing more than he loves winning. Hence, it’s in his best interest to help Mendoza develop into a great quarterback that can take the Raiders into prominence.

Tom Brady, co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

After all, Brady overcame all the odds to become the best quarterback of all time. Now, can he become a great mentor? In the end, if Mendoza eventually guides the Raiders to the promise land, Brady will land a huge chunk of the credit too, and it will add another Super Bowl to his seven won as a player.

Mendoza will face tough competition on the AFC West

If Mendoza ends up being a Raider, he will play in one of the most difficult divisions in football. So, he will have an uphill battle from the get-go. The Chiefs have a good defense under Steve Spagnuolo, the Chargers and the Broncos were both in the top 6 of best total defenses last year, and Mendoza would have to play all these teams twice a year. All three are very well coached teams as well.

As for QB competition, Patrick Mahomes is already one of the top five best quarterbacks of all time. Justin Herbert is an elite talent and arguably top five right now in the NFL. Lastly, Bo Nix just guided his team to an AFC Championship Game appearance. Mendoza will have to face giant after giant if he wants to succeed with the Raiders.