Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Lionel Messi visits Puerto Rico

Independiente del Valle face Inter Miami in an international friendly in Puerto Rico, marking another preparation match for Lionel Messi after the MLS season opener. The Argentine star already faced Ecuadorian opposition earlier this month, playing at Banco Pichincha Stadium against Barcelona SC, where the match ended in a 2-2 draw and Messi scored the opening goal of the night in Guayaquil.

Independiente del Valle enter this matchup after opening their LigaPro campaign with a victory over Guayaquil City and now take on a unique early-season challenge against Inter Miami. The game forms part of Miami’s Champions Tour 2026, which has included international stops against Alianza Lima in Peru, Atlético Nacional in Colombia, and the draw against Barcelona in Ecuador.

Inter Miami arrive looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 loss against LAFC in their 2026 MLS debut. The friendly against IDV was originally scheduled for February 13 but was postponed due to a muscular injury suffered by Messi following the match in Ecuador, delaying another highly anticipated appearance for the Argentine captain.