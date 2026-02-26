Trending topics:
Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Lionel Messi visits Puerto Rico

Independiente del Valle face Inter Miami CF in an international friendly in Puerto Rico, as Lionel Messi makes his visit following his 2026 MLS debut loss. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when the kickoff begins and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast information and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Patrik Mercado of Independiente del Valle and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Pedro Vilela / Leopoldo Smith / Getty ImagesPatrik Mercado of Independiente del Valle and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Independiente del Valle face Inter Miami in an international friendly in Puerto Rico, marking another preparation match for Lionel Messi after the MLS season opener. The Argentine star already faced Ecuadorian opposition earlier this month, playing at Banco Pichincha Stadium against Barcelona SC, where the match ended in a 2-2 draw and Messi scored the opening goal of the night in Guayaquil.

Independiente del Valle enter this matchup after opening their LigaPro campaign with a victory over Guayaquil City and now take on a unique early-season challenge against Inter Miami. The game forms part of Miami’s Champions Tour 2026, which has included international stops against Alianza Lima in Peru, Atlético Nacional in Colombia, and the draw against Barcelona in Ecuador.

Inter Miami arrive looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 loss against LAFC in their 2026 MLS debut. The friendly against IDV was originally scheduled for February 13 but was postponed due to a muscular injury suffered by Messi following the match in Ecuador, delaying another highly anticipated appearance for the Argentine captain.

Inter Miami starting XI

Inter Miami confirmed lineup: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Luján, Micael Silva, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; Luis Suárez.

Independiente del Valle confirmed lineup

Independiente del Valle confirmed lineup: Guido Villar; Daykol Romero, Layan Loor, Mateo Carabajal; Patrik Mercado, Juan Viacava, Junior Sornoza, E. Pata; Djorkaeff Reasco, Matías Perelló, Carlos González.

Today's venue

The match between Independiente del Valle and Inter Miami takes place at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium, a soccer-specific venue located in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The stadium is widely recognized as the former home of the Puerto Rico Islanders during their North American Soccer League era and currently hosts Bayamón FC in Liga Puerto Rico competition.

Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 24,000 spectators, providing the stage for today’s international friendly as fans gather to watch The Herons and Independiente del Valle meet in Puerto Rico.

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight?

Lionel Messi traveled with Inter Miami’s squad alongside Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul and is expected to feature in today’s international friendly. The Argentine completed the full 90 minutes in The Herons’ 3-0 loss against LAFC during their 2026 MLS debut and trained normally in Puerto Rico.

Head coach Javier Mascherano is likely to manage Messi’s workload, as the match serves primarily as an exhibition and comes ahead of the Florida Clasico against Orlando City on March 1. While Messi is expected to play, he will probably see limited minutes rather than the full match, especially considering the game was previously postponed due to the muscle injury he suffered earlier this month.

Start time and how to watch

Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami will get underway at 7:00 PM ET (PT: 5:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 International friendly match between IDV and Inter Miami live in the USA on OneFootball.

Independiente del Valle and Inter Miami clash in international friendly

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today’s international friendly!

Independiente del Valle face Inter Miami in Puerto Rico as both sides continue their preparations for the current season. All eyes are on Lionel Messi, who returns to action after Inter Miami’s MLS season opener.

Stay with us for key updates, match highlights, and minute-by-minute coverage as Independiente del Valle and Inter Miami meet in this highly anticipated international showdown.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
