Lionel Messi scores first penalty of 2026: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored this year?

Following a tough 3-0 loss to LAFC in their 2026 MLS season opener, Inter Miami secured a 2-1 friendly victory over Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. Lionel Messi provided the winning margin with a clinical strike from the penalty spot. As the Argentine icon opens his penalty account for the new year, fans are once again looking at the numbers produced by his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s penalty goal vs Independiente del Valle in Bayamon was his second overall in 2026, having previously scored in a 2-1 preseason win against Atletico Nacional. To date, the penalty in Puerto Rico is his only goal from the spot this calendar year.

In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo has already tallied six goals for Al Nassr in 2026, two of which were penalties. Ronaldo’s first came in a 2-1 loss to Al Qadsiah, followed by another in a 5-0 rout of Al Najma.

However, the volume of games played provides necessary context. While Messi has appeared in just five matches (four friendlies and one MLS fixture), Ronaldo has already featured in ten matches—all within the Saudi Pro League—since the turn of the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores from penalty spot vs Al Najma. (Getty Images)

When looking at career-long efficiency from the spot, the Portuguese international holds the advantage. Ronaldo has converted 182 penalties out of 217 attempts, while Messi has recorded 112 goals from 144 attempts.

How does the race to 1,000 goals stand?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the all-time leading scorer in soccer history, with Lionel Messi following in second place. While the gap between the two icons remains relatively narrow, all signs suggest the Portuguese international will be the first to reach the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

Following his penalty goal against Independiente del Valle, Messi has reached 898 career goals. Meanwhile, Ronaldo recently netted his 965th career goal for Al Nassr in a dominant performance against Al Najma.

Sitting just 35 goals away from the four-digit mark and with his scoring touch firmly intact—having scored four goals in his last three matches—it is highly probable that the Al Nassr captain will become the first player to reach 1,000 goals this season.

