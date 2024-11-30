MLB News: Dodgers confirm major contract extension for key teammate of star Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t want to limit their greatness to last season’s World Series championship, but they want to build on their current glory and ensure that star Shohei Ohtani continues to be surrounded by quality players in the 2025 MLB season.

For that reason, the Dodgers have moved quickly entering the offseason. They initially secured a big signing for Ohtani when they signed Blake Snell as a free agency addition to a 5-year, $182 million contract.

Now, they continue along that line, building stability in a roster that has stood out for its hierarchy, which prevailed during the MLB season. They won with superiority over the New York Yankees in the final and aim to establish a team with quality depth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ohtani’s partner contract extension

Ohtani’s teammate who has agreed to a contract extension is none other than Tommy Edman, who will remain with the Dodgers for five years in exchange for $74 million. The deal includes a club option for the sixth year and a $17 million signing bonus. The deal will run from 2025 to 2029, and also includes deferred money.

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts while at bat against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Advertisement

When did Edman join the Dodgers?

Edman joined the Dodgers at the 2024 trade deadline in a move aimed at adding versatility to the team’s defensive side. The Los Angeles player began the season on the injured list, returning in August and quickly became a key player.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: World Series champions Dodgers make blockbuster trade to help Shohei Ohtani

What can Edman bring to the Dodgers?

Edman was instrumental for the Dodgers in the playoffs and will continue to provide versatility and utility at various positions. Coupled with Los Angeles’ multiple options, his role will be important in the coming seasons. Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations for the team that features Ohtani, has moved ahead of schedule.