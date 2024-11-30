Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have a 5-7 record and, suddenly, there is hope to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Almost nobody expected that after Dak Prescott suffered a season ending injury.

Of course, a key factor for this positive streak has been the return of Micah Parsons. Undoubtedly, Mike Zimmer’s defense looks revamped with the star linebacker and they can get more help down the road.

Right now, Jones and the Cowboys aren’t thinking about a Super Bowl miracle. Rather than that, they are taking a one game at a time approach waiting for other players to finally come back and make a splash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is injured on the Cowboys right now?

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones delivered a great update for the Dallas Cowboys. Before a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals, two stars will be available after battling injuries.

Advertisement

“We’ll get DeMarcus Lawrence back against Cincinnati more than likely. By the time we get these extra days between Thanksgiving and the next game, I think CeeDee Lamb will be ready to go.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike McCarthy sends clear message and warning to Cowboys about playoff chances after win against Giants

As the week goes by, it will be important to follow the progress of other key players like Jake Ferguson (concussion) and Zack Martin (ankle, shoulder). On the other side of the ball, the Bengals’ game could be the chance to see the healthiest version of Zimmer’s unit.