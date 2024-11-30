Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Phoenix Suns will play against Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed showdown, with game times and streaming details available here to ensure they catch all the excitement from start to finish.

[Watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This weekend’s matchup features one of the most intriguing rivalries in the league, as two playoff contenders square off with title aspirations. The Golden State Warriors, sitting third in the standings with a 12-6 record, are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Steph Curry and the Warriors will be determined to get back on track as they aim for a postseason spot.

Standing in their way are the Phoenix Suns, who at 10-8 are currently in ninth place. Led by stars like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns are hungry for another win to continue climbing the standings and challenge the Warriors for playoff positioning.

When will the Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Phoenix Suns take on Golden State Warriors this Saturday, November 30, for the 2024 NBA regular season. The game will start at 9:00 PM (ET).

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.