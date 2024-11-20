Shohei Ohtani's first MLB head coach shares sincere thoughts on Dodgers star's rookie season

As the highly anticipated Japan vs. USA matchup approaches in Tokyo, Shohei Ohtani's first MLB head coach reflected on the Los Angeles Dodgers star.

One of the standout players in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ most recent MLB championship was Shohei Ohtani. His unmatched talent and meticulous preparation have earned admiration from fans worldwide. As he enters his seventh year in the league, Ohtani continues to amaze with his performance and impact on the game.

Ohtani is a generational talent, excelling as both a hitter and a pitcher—a rarity in modern baseball. Since his debut with the Los Angeles Angels, his teammates and coaching staff have recognized the extraordinary skills that are now captivating the world. Even though he now wears Dodgers blue, Angels fans still hold him in high regard for the mark he left on their franchise.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Japan vs. USA showdown in Tokyo, Ohtani’s first MLB manager, Mike Scioscia, reflected on what sets him apart as one of the league’s premier players. “When I was with the Angels, I had Ohtani for one season before I retired,” Scioscia said. “During the recruiting process, it was clear he had the physical confidence to do what he’s doing now.”

Scioscia elaborated: “In his first year, we placed restrictions on when he could hit and pitch, just to help him acclimate to a full MLB season. As he adjusted, his true potential began to shine. This guy is incredibly talented.“

Manager Mike Scioscia and Shohei Ohtani pose for a photo during the Shohei Ohtani introduction to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on December 9, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Scioscia on Ohtani’s development

Scioscia was candid about the patience required to unlock Ohtani’s full potential in MLB. He explained how Ohtani’s work ethic and skill were evident from the start, even if the timing of his breakout was uncertain. “He works incredibly hard,” Scioscia said. “Did we foresee him doing this? Absolutely. We just didn’t know when it would happen, especially with the limitations we placed on him initially.”

In his final year as an MLB manager, Scioscia recognized Ohtani as one of the most remarkable talents in the game. Ohtani’s efforts earned him the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year award, cementing his status as a star with a sensational debut campaign for the Angels.

Ohtani’s stellar rookie season

Unlike many players who struggle to adapt during their first MLB season, Ohtani excelled as both a hitter and a pitcher. In 2018, he appeared in 106 games, recording 367 plate appearances and 326 at-bats. His offensive numbers were remarkable: 53 runs scored, 22 home runs, 97 hits, 21 doubles, and two triples. He also tallied 10 stolen bases, 37 walks, and 102 strikeouts.

These impressive statistics didn’t go unnoticed by other teams, including the Dodgers, who eventually signed him six years later. His historic two-way performance during his rookie season set the stage for what has become an extraordinary career.

After a well-deserved offseason to recover and spend time with family, Ohtani will look ahead to 2025 to defend the Dodgers’ title. With his unmatched versatility and drive, the Dodgers are poised to remain among the league’s elite. Already a world champion, could 2025 bring Ohtani his second MLB title?