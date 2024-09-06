MLB Rumors: Blue Jays planning a decisive move on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to secure the future of their team, and their star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of their targets.

The Toronto Blue Jays intend to offer a contract extension to their superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. Even though the team has had a disappointing season, Guerrero Jr. has proven his value as a player and is a key piece for the future of the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has silenced the critics with his impressive performance in the 2024 season. Even though the Blue Jays have failed to qualify for the playoffs, Guerrero Jr. has been a bright spot on the team.

Heyman notes that the Blue Jays have tried to extend Guerrero and Bo Bichette in the past, but negotiations have not come to fruition. However, the team believes it has a better chance of success with Guerrero, who has had an exceptional season in 2024.

“The Blue Jays are again expected to try to lock up superstar first baseman/third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this winter, and though they have a better shot with Guerrero than co-star Bo Bichette, they will need to step up efforts to keep Guerrero, who’s in great shape and back to near MVP level,” Heyman wrote. “Previous attempts to extend Guerrero (and Bichette) never got close, and Guerrero’s price is only rising,” Heyman added.

Guerrero Jr. has had an outstanding season

The player has hit 28 home runs and driven 92 runs, maintaining a batting average of .328. His offensive production has been key for the Blue Jays and shows that he is still one of the best hitters in MLB.

Blue Jays look to rebuild

The Blue Jays have had a disappointing season and need to rebuild their team. Guerrero Jr. would be a fundamental piece in this process and could be a pillar for the team’s future.

Guerrero Jr.’s contract expires at the end of next season, so the Blue Jays are interested in securing his long-term presence. However, the player will also be sought after by other MLB teams, so the Blue Jays will have to compete to retain him.