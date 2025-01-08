The Pittsburgh Pirates, in their ongoing quest to enhance their roster, have set their sights on the MLB free-agent market to bolster their outfield. Two notable names have emerged as prime candidates: former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo and Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Randal Grichuk.

According to Fansided’s Robert Murray, the Pittsburgh Pirates are interested in Alex Verdugo, a left-handed outfielder with experience on contending teams such as the Dodgers and Yankees. Verdugo brings a versatile defensive skill set and an ability to make consistent contact at the plate, making him an attractive option for any team. However, his performance last season fell short of expectations, particularly in the power department.

Meanwhile, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand has reported that the Pirates are also pursuing Randal Grichuk, who offers a more offensive-oriented profile. Known for his power, Grichuk has a track record of hitting home runs and driving in runs, qualities that could boost the Pirates’ lineup. Nevertheless, his career has been marked by inconsistent performance and occasional struggles to stay healthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Do the Pirates Need?

The Pirates’ decision will largely hinge on the team’s specific needs. If they prioritize consistency at the plate and defensive versatility, Verdugo could be the ideal fit. Conversely, if the team seeks more power and offensive production, Grichuk might be the better choice.

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning in Game One of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Shaping the Future of the Pirates

The choice between Verdugo and Grichuk carries significant weight for the Pirates’ future. A successful signing could provide the spark needed to contend for a playoff spot. However, a misstep in the decision-making process could set their rebuild back even further.

Advertisement