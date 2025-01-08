One of the most sought-after players in MLB is Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki. The talented right-hander is poised to make his MLB debut, with the Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as a frontrunner in the race to secure his services. Fresh off their championship run, the Dodgers are eager to pair Sasaki with Shohei Ohtani and their other high-profile offseason signings.

While reports indicate the Dodgers are leading the race for Sasaki, another formidable contender has surfaced. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightingale, the San Diego Padres have become a serious challenger in the pursuit of the Japanese star.

“While the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the heavy favorites to sign Sasaki for the past year, with some teams convinced he already made up his mind, the San Diego Padres have emerged as the new choice among executives,” Nightingale reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Padres present a unique appeal

The Padres could present a compelling case for Sasaki, particularly given one of his reported preferences: joining a mid-market team. The star pitcher’s agent has hinted that the Japanese star might favor an environment where he can thrive without the overwhelming pressure often associated with larger franchises. While the Dodgers remain a powerhouse and continue to strengthen their roster, the Padres’ appeal as a mid-market team might give them an edge.

Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) pitches against Mexico during the second inning of a semifinal game at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami.

Advertisement

Another key factor in the Padres’ favor is Yu Darvish. The veteran pitcher is seen as a mentor-like figure for Sasaki. According to Dennis Lee of The Athletic, Darvish could play a pivotal role in influencing Sasaki’s decision. “Darvish is a godfather-like figure among active Japanese players,” Lee explained. He further noted that Darvish has expressed a strong desire to have Sasaki as a teammate, which could weigh heavily in the Padres’ favor.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Roki Sasaki’s agent reveals what the Japanese pitcher truly wants for his career

A financial and strategic decision

As the Dodgers leverage Ohtani’s presence to strengthen their pitch to Sasaki, the decision may ultimately come down to financial terms and the trajectory of his future in MLB. Both teams offer distinct advantages: the Dodgers provide a winning culture and global exposure, while the Padres offer a supportive environment and the opportunity to learn alongside Darvish.

Advertisement

Sasaki’s decision is expected to have a significant impact on the MLB landscape, and the battle between these two National League West rivals underscores just how high the stakes are for his signature.

When could Sasaki announce his decision?

The MLB world is abuzz as anticipation builds around Sasaki’s highly awaited decision. According to reports, the Japanese phenom is expected to announce his choice between January 15 and 27. This timeframe could mark the pivotal moment when Sasaki reveals the team he will join for his debut season.

Advertisement