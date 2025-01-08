The NCAAF is slowly reaching its final stages, and next weekend, a major showdown will take place between two title contenders: the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at AT&T Stadium to determine who will claim the Cotton Bowl. Steve Sarkisian, head coach of the Texas team, knows he will face a tough opponent led by the talented QB Will Howard.

In recent statements to the press, Sarkisian made it clear the skills possessed by the quarterback of Ryan Day’s team, emphasizing that they will need to step up their efforts to contain his offensive power.

“The first thing is, he’s a much better athlete than people probably give him credit for,” Sarkisian said. “He snapped off about a 70 yard touchdown run against us a few years ago. He has good speed, he’s got great poise and composure in the pocket. You can tell he’s very bright. You know, the system they ran at Kansas State put a lot on the quarterback and knowing coach Kelly and coach Day and what they do, him managing the offenses that way, so he’s got he’s got intelligence.

“He’s got athletic ability, and then his ability to throw a catchable ball. You know, I’ve seen that. now for a few years you know he throws passes where they need to be thrown and guys make plays for him and his poise and composure in critical moments is something that has been very impressive as well,” he also added.

Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a Buckeyes touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the fourth quarter in the Playoff First Round Game at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

So far this season for the Buckeyes, Howard has accumulated 3,490 yards, 32 touchdowns, nine interceptions, a 72.6% completion percentage, 165 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns.

Ryan Day shares his thoughts on Will Howard

Howard has innate talent, which he showcases game after game. In addition to that, he has gradually become the leader the team needs to carry them through the playoff games. Ryan Day made this clear in recent statements to the press.

“I think, even for somebody who’s, you know, experienced like he is, and you know, with his age, you still, you know — you’re in a different school, you’re in a different program, you’re in a different offense, and playing within the offense, and being here now for the number of games that he’s played, he’s learned a lot about himself, but he’s also learned a lot of the offense, and he grown into the offense,” Day said.

“And I think he understands that his job is to be the number one leader on the team and on the field, and that the team is going to take on his personality, but in terms of the football on the field, I think he’s done a great job off the field of grasping the concepts.”

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Cardale Jones weighs in on Jeremiah Smith’s situation

Jeremiah Smith has undoubtedly become one of the standout figures of this College Football season, with many already considering him a candidate for the NFL. Cardale Jones, former QB of the Buckeyes, believes that this could be a very good idea for the player.

“If he was my kid, I don’t know if he’s playing his third year in college. I don’t think he needs it,” Jones said. “I think he pulls some type of Ja’Marr Chase [move] where I know its COVID year, and LSU is going through some things his third year before he was draft eligible. But we see it worked out for him and other guys who didn’t play their third year just getting through those three years so that they can be draft eligible.”