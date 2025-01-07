The New York Yankees have had an active MLB offseason, strengthening their roster with impactful additions. However, their search for pieces to complete the team continues. While not the most popular choice, the return of Alex Verdugo could be a practical solution for the Bronx Bombers.

Verdugo delivered an inconsistent performance last season, falling short in offensive production. However, his defensive versatility and experience in the majors could add value to the Yankees’ lineup.

In an analysis of potential Yankees options, Sports Illustrated’s Adam Weinrib highlighted the possibility of Verdugo’s return. “Alex Verdugo, who graciously attempted to give away his starting role to Dominguez last fall before earning it back by default after a poor defensive stretch by The Martian, shouldn’t be an option for the Yankees next season,” Weinrib wrote.

“But the tumbleweeds blowing by Verdugo’s section of the Rumor Mill makes one wonder whether the Yankees would be interested in inviting him back as a fourth outfield option. They could offer him Trent Grisham’s salary and package Grisham elsewhere in exchange for more pitching.” Weinrib added.

An Affordable and Versatile Option for the Yankees

Jasson Dominguez is the leading candidate to claim the final outfield spot. However, if the Yankees feel he’s not ready for a full-time starting role, Verdugo could serve as a viable alternative.

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees gestures as he runs the bases after his fourth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

While Verdugo didn’t meet expectations last season, his ability to play multiple positions and his major league experience make him a versatile option. Additionally, his relatively low salary would make him an economical choice for a team that has already invested significantly this offseason.

Is It a Viable Move for the Yankees?

Although not the most exciting possibility, Verdugo’s return cannot be dismissed outright. He could provide valuable depth to the roster and serve as an experienced option off the bench. In a competitive MLB free-agent market, adding a player like Verdugo could be a smart, low-risk strategy for the Yankees.