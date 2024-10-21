MLB World Series history between New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers

Trending topics:
By Kelvin Loyola

The New York Yankees are the team that has won the most World Series titles in MLB history, with 27 championships. The Los Angeles Dodgers, a mix of the team that once graced the field in Brooklyn and the powerhouse team of LA, have 7 titles to their name. The Yankees last won in 2009, while the Dodgers claimed their most recent championship in 2020.

Both clubs are considered flagship teams in Major League Baseball and will face each other on Friday, October 25th. This matchup will mark their first encounter in the Fall Classic in 40 years, with the last meeting occurring during the 1981 World Series.

What is the history of the World Series for both the Dodgers and the Yankees? How many times have they faced each other? Who holds the series lead in the World Series?

World Series Head-to-Head Between Yankees and Dodgers

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers have faced each other 11 times in the MLB World Series. Of those 11 encounters, the Yankees have won 8. In fact, the Yankees defeated the Dodgers five times before the Brooklyn Dodgers finally triumphed over the Bronx Bombers in 1955.

As a Los Angeles team, the Dodgers have defeated the Yankees only twice: once in 1963 and the last time in 1981.

The series head-to-head between the Yankees and Dodgers is as follows:

  • 1941 World Series: Yankees 4, Dodgers 1
  • 1947 World Series: Yankees 4, Dodgers 3
  • 1949 World Series: Yankees 4, Dodgers 1
  • 1952 World Series: Yankees 4, Dodgers 3
  • 1953 World Series: Yankees 4, Dodgers 2
  • 1955 World Series: Dodgers 4, Yankees 3
  • 1956 World Series: Yankees 4, Dodgers 3
  • 1963 World Series: Dodgers 4, Yankees 0
  • 1977 World Series: Yankees 4, Dodgers 2
  • 1978 World Series: Yankees 4, Dodgers 2
  • 1981 World Series: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2
Some of the biggest names in baseball competed in these series along the way, including Reggie Jackson, Bucky Dent, Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Yogi Berra, Bill Skowron, Jackie Robinson, Red Ruffing, Pee Wee Reese, Gil Hodges, Billy Martin, and a guy named Mickey Mantle.

Kelvin Loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

