2024 World Series: Schedule, dates and pitchers for Dodgers vs Yankees

Everything is set for the Fall Classic, with the official schedule and dates released for the New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on June 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on June 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

After more than four decades, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will finally face off in the Fall Classic, promising an intense series that kicks off in LA for the first two games of the 2024 World Series.

The Yankees battled through the Cleveland Guardians to reach the World Series. Despite being the favorites in the ALCS, they had to go the distance, winning Game 5 on the road to secure their spot against the Dodgers.

On the other side, the Dodgers will enjoy a home-field advantage to start the Fall Classic. Although they dropped one game in LA during the NLCS against the Mets, having home-field advantage is still a significant factor.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees and Dodgers have a well-documented rivalry, with their last World Series meeting in 1981. On that occasion, the Dodgers won the series 4-2 under manager Tommy Lasorda.

Ohtani and manager Dave Roberts during the 2024 MLB season

Schedule and Dates for the Fall Classic

The 2024 World Series begins on October 25, meaning the Dodgers will have nearly five days of rest, while the Yankees will have slightly more since their series ended a day earlier than the Dodgers’.

GameDateLocation
1October 25Dodger Stadium
2October 26Dodger Stadium
3October 27Yankee Stadium
4October 28Yankee Stadium
5October 29Yankee Stadium
6November 1Dodger Stadium
7November 2Dodger Stadium
After the first two games at Dodger Stadium, the series will shift to Yankee Stadium for three consecutive games in the Bronx. If the Yankees can steal at least one game in LA, they could potentially claim the World Series by winning all three games at home.

Pitchers for the 2024 World Series

The Yankees hold another key advantage over the Dodgers: starting pitching. The Bronx team has all their starters healthy and ready for the Fall Classic, with Gerrit Cole leading the rotation.

Yankees pitchersDodgers pitchers
Gerrit ColeYoshinobu Yamamoto
Carlos RodonJack Flaherty
Clarke SchmidtWalker Buehler
Luis GilLandon Knack
Marcus StromanAnthony Banda
Clay HolmesRyan Brasier
Mark Leiter Jr.Blake Treinen
Tommy KahnleEvan Phillips
Tim HillMichael Kopech
Luke WeaverDaniel Hudson
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

