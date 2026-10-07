What happens if Padres win, tie or lose vs. Brewers today in Game 4 of 2026 MLB Division Series?

Fighting to stay alive, the San Diego Padres enter Game 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers with a chance to move within one win of an NLCS berth against the Dodgers-Braves winner.

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers are battling for a spot in the NLCS, with the winner set to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves. Of course, the ultimate goal remains a World Series title.

Following a Game 3 victory on Tuesday, the Padres kept their postseason hopes alive. Led by stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado—the latter drawing relentless boos from the Milwaukee crowd—San Diego is eager to punch its ticket past the NLDS.

On the other hand, the Brewers remain in control of the series thanks to a dominant, well-rounded effort on both sides of the ball. Powered by cornerstones William Contreras and Jackson Chourio, along with pitching standouts Logan Henderson and Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee aims to eliminate the Padres and keep its championship pursuit alive.

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What happens if the Padres beat the Brewers?

If San Diego wins today, the series will be tied 2-2. A Padres victory would completely shift momentum in the NLDS, forcing a decisive Game 5 and putting Milwaukee’s season on the line.

Buehler on the bump. pic.twitter.com/aejQZkQldb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 7, 2026

What happens if the Padres and Brewers tie?

If the Padres and Brewers remain deadlocked after nine innings today, they will play extra innings until a winner is decided—either via a walk-off in the bottom half or by the visiting team holding a lead in the bottom half.

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Unlike the regular season, MLB drops the automatic runner on second base (“ghost runner”) during the postseason. Every extra inning starts with clean bases, just like the first inning.

What happens if the Padres lose to the Brewers?

If the Padres lose to the Brewers today, San Diego will be eliminated from the postseason. A Milwaukee win secures the series and sends the Brewers to the NLCS to face the winner of the Dodgers-Braves matchup.

An exit would be a devastating blow for a Padres squad that battled hard all year. However, considering Milwaukee finished as the NL’s top team in the regular season, a Game 4 clinch for the Brewers would surprise very few.

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Key takeaways