What happens if White Sox win, tie or lose vs Guardians today in Game 3 of 2026 MLB Division Series?

The 2026 MLB playoffs are entering the decisive stage, and one of the teams looking to move forward with confidence is the Chicago White Sox. Will Venable’s squad is in a strong position heading into Game 3 against the Cleveland Guardians, and the goal of continuing to move forward is becoming increasingly attainable.

The South Siders managed to win the first two games and now have the series in their hands. Guaranteed Rate Field could ultimately be the stage where this team seals its ticket to the next round.

The Championship Series has two other intriguing contenders on the other side of the bracket. The Tampa Bay Rays lead the New York Yankees 2-0, and the winner of that series will face either the White Sox or the Guardians in the next round.

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What happens if the White Sox defeat the Guardians?

The Chicago White Sox have already won the first two games, so with the series being a best-of-five, a win over the Guardians in Game 3 would send them to the Championship Series.

Manager Will Venable #1 of the Chicago White Sox makes a pitching change at the mound.

For the Guardians, the story would be completely different. Their dream of securing a spot in the next round would come to an end, and the focus would shift back toward next season.

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What happens if the White Sox and Guardians tie?

Should the White Sox and Guardians remain deadlocked at the end of regulation today, they will head into extra frames and continue playing full innings until a winner emerges, either by a walk-off or the home side keeping the lead after a top-half score.

It is worth noting that postseason rules drop the regular-season “ghost runner” format, so every extra inning starts with clean bases, just as the game originally began.

What happens if the White Sox lose to the Guardians?

If the White Sox lose to the Guardians, the series would move to 2-1 in Chicago’s favor, inevitably forcing a Game 4. That game is scheduled to be played tomorrow, Thursday, October 8, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

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Key takeaways