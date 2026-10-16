What happens if Guardians win, tie or lost today vs Rays in ALCS Game 4?

Ahead of Game 4, the Cleveland Guardians have a prime opportunity to take control of the ALCS with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

There is tremendous anticipation surrounding who will emerge from the ALCS, as the Milwaukee Brewers have already punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Milwaukee now awaits the winner between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, who prepare for a critical Game 4.

The Guardians have performed surprisingly well against the Rays—a team widely favored heading into the series—and tension is building as the battle for the American League pennant heats up.

Tampa Bay has struggled to find its rhythm through the first three games, making Game 4 a must-win situation to keep its World Series hopes firmly intact. However, Freddy Peralta has mentioned that he is up for the upcoming challenges ahead with the Rays.

Advertisement

What happens if the Guardians beat the Rays today?

If the Guardians capture Game 4 today, they will take a 3–1 series lead, putting them just one win away from clinching the American League pennant and setting up a World Series matchup against the Brewers.

For the Rays, a loss would leave them on the brink of elimination, requiring three straight victories to punch their ticket to the Fall Classic. However, baseball history is full of teams coming back from a 3–1 deficit late in October.

Advertisement

What happens if the Guardians and Rays tie?

If the Guardians and Rays are tied after nine innings, they will play standard extra innings until a winner is decided. Postseason rules do not feature the regular-season “ghost runner” on second base, so play continues under traditional rules—half-inning by half-inning—until one team holds a lead at the end of a frame or the home team delivers a walk-off win.

What happens if the Guardians lose to the Rays?

If the Guardians fall to the Rays, the series will be deadlocked at 2–2. That would give Tampa Bay momentum heading into Game 5, putting the Rays within striking distance of securing a spot in the World Series.

Key takeaways

A Cleveland win gives the Guardians a 3–1 ALCS series lead .

. A tie results in standard extra innings until a winner is decided.

until a winner is decided. A Cleveland loss ties the series, allowing Tampa Bay to lead in Game 5.