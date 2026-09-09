White Sox’ Munetaka Murakami leads rookie trio that reaches historic MLB milestone

The Chicago White Sox generated major buzz by acquiring Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami, who now leads a trio of rookies making MLB history.

Earlier this offseason, Major League Baseball took notice when Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami signed with the Chicago White Sox despite reported heavy interest from the New York Yankees. Months later, Chicago’s major investment in one of Japan’s premier power hitters is already paying off.

Murakami, along with Toronto Blue Jays infielder Kazuma Okamoto and Cincinnati Reds standout Sal Stewart, recently made history as the first rookie trio in MLB history to reach the 30-home run mark in the same season.

Both Okamoto and Murakami made the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball following an intense offseason bidding war, as multiple contenders aggressively pursued the two Japanese stars.

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Even as World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen urged Chicago to adjust its approach with Murakami early on, the slugger responded by launching 30 home runs in his debut campaign, raising expectations for what lies ahead after a dominant first regular season.

THREE rookies have hit the 30-home run mark this season 💪



Sal Stewart, Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto make MLB history as the first trio of rookies to hit 30+ HR in the same season! pic.twitter.com/RjzlVrrN4N — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2026

A closer look at Murakami, Okamoto, and Stewart’s historic seasons

The three newcomers have generated significant league-wide buzz with their raw power and elite output. Reaching 30 homers as a rookie is a milestone that has eluded countless superstars, yet this trio made it look routine.

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Here is how each rookie’s stat line breaks down this season:

Munetaka Murakami: 109 G | .209 AVG | .347 OBP | .473 SLG | .821 OPS | 30 HR

Kazuma Okamoto: 140 G | 572 PA | 513 AB | .234 AVG | .306 OBP | .448 SLG | .754 OPS | 30 HR

Sal Stewart: 145 G | 629 PA | 556 AB | .264 AVG | .335 OBP | .477 SLG | .812 OPS | 31 HR

Despite their individual achievements, Murakami is the only member of the trio currently positioned for an October baseball run, as Stewart and Okamoto would need a near-miraculous late-season push to make their postseason debuts.