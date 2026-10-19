What happens if Rays win, tie or lose today vs Guardians in ALCS Game 6?

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians are battling for the ALCS crown, with both teams looking to secure a spot in the 2026 World Series.

Parity could be a defining feature of this stage of the 2026 MLB season. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians are going toe-to-toe in a tightly contested battle for the ALCS crown, with both teams focused on securing their place in the upcoming World Series.

At this stage, the road ahead will be anything but easy for either the Rays or the Guardians. The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series and will enter the World Series with significantly more rest ahead of the championship showdown.

Kevin Cash’s team is coming off a crucial win that puts the Rays in an excellent position to achieve their goal. Can Tampa Bay punch its ticket tonight at Tropicana Field?

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What happens if the Rays beat the Guardians today?

If the Rays defeat the Guardians in Game 6, they will secure their fourth win of the series, clinching it 4–2. Since the ALCS is a best-of-seven series, that victory would punch their ticket to the World Series.

Bryan Baker #47 and Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate the 3-1 win.

For the Guardians, a loss would be the final blow, bringing their season to an end. Their dream of facing the Milwaukee Brewers and competing for the title would be over.

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What happens if the Rays and Guardians tie?

If the Rays and Guardians are tied after nine innings in Game 6, the game simply moves into extra innings and continues until one team leads at the end of a full inning (or until the Rays score a walk-off run as the home team).

Unlike regular-season games, MLB playoff games do not use the “ghost runner” rule on second base to start extra innings, so the teams will play traditional extra innings with empty bases until a winner is decided.

What happens if the Rays lose to the Guardians?

If the Rays lose to the Guardians, the series would be tied at 3–3, setting up a decisive Game 7 to determine the other World Series finalist. The winner-take-all matchup would potentially take place on Tuesday, October 20, with the start time still to be determined, once again at Tropicana Field.

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Key takeaways