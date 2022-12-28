Voting is already open for the 2023 NBA All Star Game which will be played on Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Find out here how and where to vote for your favorite players in the league.

The 2023 NBA All Star weekend will be played from Friday, February 17th through Sunday, February 19th in Salt Lake City. Voting has been opened already for every NBA fan to vote for their favorite players from both the Western and Eastern Conference franchises, despite this format isn't valid anymore for the team's lineups.

In fact, in 2018 the National Basketball Association decided to change the original format which was, each team composed by the most voted players in each conference against each other. This will be the sixth NBA All Star Game in which two captains are selected to draft each of the most voted players to build up two rosters.

Also, the NBA All Star weekend has the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the Rising Stars Challenge, the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest, and the Slam Dunk Contest, all of them will be held at the Utah Jazz's home arena on Friday and Saturday.

How to vote for the 2023 NBA All Star Game?

There are three main options to vote for your favorite NBA players to be in the 2023 NBA All Star Game. The main option is via NBA ID, which is the best way to get your vote to count for the final decision. As well as the official website of the NBA. Also, each team has their own link to vote excusively for their players. The other option is to vote through the NBA App.

There are key dates to remember when you want to vote. On December 25th, as well as on January 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, 16th, 19th, and 20th, all the votes that go in through any of the platforms mention above count as three votes. This means, each vote for one specific player will be like voting for him three times.

This will be the second time the All Star Game will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah. After 30 years, the National Basketball Association decided to return to the Utah Jazz's home arena, the Vivint Arena. Players such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal shared a team against Karl Malone and Charles Barkley.