Brock Purdy has faced multiple injuries throughout the 2024 NFL season. Now, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has shared a concerning update on the quarterback's health.

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC West team has struggled to maintain a healthy roster, and now head coach Kyle Shanahan has shared a worrying update on Brock Purdy’s injury.

Injuries have plagued the 49ers throughout this campaign. Key players like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Nick Bosa have all missed time. Now, Brock Purdy is the latest to face health concerns.

The quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder issue that has kept him questionable in recent weeks. Shanahan has now provided an update on Purdy’s availability for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.

Kyle Shanahan addresses Brock Purdy’s status for Week 12

The 49ers have fallen short of their preseason expectations. Injuries to key players have taken a toll, impacting both their offense and defense.

On offense, the team has been hit hardest. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel have all dealt with injuries. Adding to their woes, Brock Purdy is now managing a shoulder issue that could sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Since his arrival, Purdy has been a vital piece for the 49ers. He quickly established himself as a reliable quarterback, famously stepping up in 2022 when the team lost its top two signal-callers.

However, his 2024 season has been a struggle. Beset by injuries around him, Purdy is now battling his own fitness concerns, and Shanahan has hinted that he may be unavailable this weekend.

Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

“He was still limited today,” Shanahan said on KNBR 680. “He didn’t do as much yesterday but did a little bit more today. He went out there and did a little bit, then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully [his shoulder] will be feeling great on Sunday.”

Can the 49ers still make the playoffs?

Surprisingly, the 49ers currently sit in 4th place in the NFC West with a 5-5 record. Despite the struggles, playoff hopes remain alive, and winning the division isn’t out of reach.

The Arizona Cardinals lead the division with a 6-4 record, meaning a loss for them combined with a 49ers victory would create a tie at the top. Securing the division crown may be their best shot, as snagging a Wild Card spot appears much tougher in a competitive NFC race.

