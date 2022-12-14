Draymond Green isn't a fan favorite anywhere but in the bay area. The Golden State Warriors star is a vocal player, and that often doesn't sit well with opposing fans. That was again at full display during his team's road game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Green was spotted going at it with a fan while Giannis Antetokounmpo was shooting free throws. Then, in the next stoppage, he reached out to the referee to get the fan thrown out of the arena.

The former Defensive Player of the Year claimed that the fan said "some threatening things to his life" and later opened up on how there are no actual consequences for heckling fans every time they go at the players.

NBA News: Draymond Green Says There Are No Real Consequences For Hecklers

"Some people look at NBA players like they're superhuman," Green told ESPN. "That they're this larger-than-life figure. So you come and you get someone to say something back and they get fined. They go home and laugh with their buddies."

"I think it's just one of those things when you can hold it in and get to the ref and get them out, it's great," Green continued, adding that "They [the NBA] jump and fine guys for saying something back. I think when you see guys get fined, it's more often a license for more people to do it."

"There are no real consequences," Green added. "Yeah, you can't come back to the game, or even if you get arrested, nothing really happens; you just hope it gets to a point where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that's the only thing that's really going to correct the issue."

Athletes can deal with some heckling, it's all a part of the game. The problem is when things get way too personal or the fans cross the line while saying things they wouldn't say to their faces. At the end of the day, fans should be held accountable just like the players, even if it means paying hefty fines so they start behaving themselves like grown men.