The relevance Kyrie Irving has in the Cleveland Cavaliers is invaluable. However, Kevin Love knows the perfect way to pay tribute to him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers changed forever the moment they traded Kyrie Irving asthe first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Not only the team was built as a championship-contender squad, but also it made the icon LeBron James turn his eyes around to come back home, and deliver the first-ever NBA Champiohip.

Despite the end of that story didn't end well for Kyrie Irving as he wanted to shine on his own, the legacy will be there forever in form of a banner on top of the arena. That will be Irving's legacy for the city that took his chance on him since his early days.

That's why one of the best players in that championship squad such as Kevin Love not only praised his former teammate, but also made it clear what should be the next step that the Cavaliers should take the moment Irving decides to retire from basketball.

NBA News: Kevin Love calls out the Cavs to retire Kyrie Irving's jersey

Kevin Love as part of the 2016 NBA Champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers is an authorized voice to talk about tributes for any other member of that historical squad. "The shots he makes, you just have to sit there and say, ‘Not much you can do about that.’ It’s been that way his whole career," Love praised Kyrie Irving in an interview with cleveland.com

“Without a doubt. Absolutely. Right away, after his career ends,” Love told cleveland.com when asked about the Cavs retiring Irving's jersey. “It’s not even a question to me. He needs to be up there. He made the biggest shot in franchise history and one of the most important shots in Finals history when you consider how it all went down -- what it meant for the city, what it meant for his legacy, LeBron’s legacy and everything else, including that Golden State team that became a dynasty and was historically great.”

Although his departure caused anger among the Cavs fans, Irving took time off his night after the game against the Cavs to sign autographs for fans, mostly kids, young adults, many women in the Cavs' home parking lot. He definitely will be a Cavs legend forever.