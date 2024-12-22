NBA News: Doc Rivers, Bobby Portis voice small complaint to Damian Lillard after Bucks' win

In the absence of their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks triumphed 112-101 over the Washington Wizards thanks to a stellar performance from Bobby Portis. He led the charge with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, just two assists shy of a triple-double. Bucks head coach, Doc Rivers, singled out a culprit for this issue, Damian Lillard.

After the game, Doc Rivers stated the following: “If Dame hadn’t have told (Bobby) that he had two assists left for a triple-double, he probably would have gotten a triple-double.” Later on Portis also stated the following: “He definitely messed me up, I looked up, I had eight assists. And you know me, eight assists crazy. I got eight? I said, Hold on, I gotta DHO and try to find it. Threw my whole rhythm off for real, but it’s all good.”

Most players avoid thinking about their stats during games, focusing on maintaining their concentration. However, Damian Lillard’s comment about being two assists shy of a triple-double seemed to add pressure on Bobby Portis, causing him to shift his focus from team play to personal achievement, which affected his game.

Portis typically averages 13.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists this season, far from the 34 points he posted against the Wizards. Fans are hopeful this game marks a turning point for Portis, who could step up to complement or even help replace Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard in leading the Bucks’ offense. While replacing Giannis is no easy task, Portis has the opportunity to earn significant minutes and become a key difference-maker for the team.

Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis (R) controls the ball during NBA, Basketball Herren, USA regular season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, the United States, on March 24, 2024.

Can the Bucks win the NBA title this season?

The Milwaukee Bucks are undoubtedly one of the top contenders for the NBA title this season, largely due to the standout performances of key players. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the driving forces of the team’s offense, but their greatest strength lies in their roster depth. Versatile players like Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez play crucial roles, stepping up when the team’s stars are absent and ensuring the Bucks remain competitive.

The biggest challenge for the Bucks moving forward is maintaining their offensive efficiency while continuing to improve defensively. At times, their high-powered offense has masked defensive lapses, but this aspect of their game is steadily improving. With each passing game, the Bucks are looking more and more like a team capable of contending for the NBA title. Fans are eager to see if they can replicate their 2021 championship success.