The Dallas Cowboys' postseason hopes hang by a thread after a season of highs and lows. With key injuries, stunning rival victories, and playoff scenarios narrowing, fans are left wondering: is there still a chance for a wildcard miracle?

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Despite losing Dak Prescott midway through the 2024 season due to an injury, the Dallas Cowboys regrouped to continue fighting for a wildcard spot on their way to the playoffs.

Winning the NFC East was an impossible mission since Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had pulled away, but with three victories in their last four games, Mike McCarthy and his players kept their hopes alive.

It’s important to remember that the Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in nearly three decades, so even with Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback, stars like Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb sent a clear message that they wouldn’t give up.

Are the Dallas Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention?

The Dallas Cowboys have been officially eliminated from the playoffs following the epic 36-33 victory of the Washington Commanders over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a stroke of bad luck for Jerry Jones’ team, as Jalen Hurts had to leave the game early due to a concussion.

Even if the Cowboys were to win their final three games, a final record of 8-8 would not be enough to catch the Commanders, who, at worst, would finish the season with a maximum of 7 losses.

