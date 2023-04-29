In the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Warriors visit the Kings. Read here to check out what happens if Golden State lose to Sacramento in the first round.

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings are in an epic battle during the first round of 2023 NBA Playoffs. When everyone thought the champions would cruise, a young team led by De'Aron Fox answered back.

Now, the Kings have recovered home-field advantage and could pull one of the biggest upsets in recent years. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis are ready for what should be an amazing matchup.

So, the Warriors want to win back-to-back titles in the NBA. However the Kings are ready to make a statement. Check out what happens if Golden State lose to the Sacramento in Game 7 of the first round.

2023 NBA playoffs: What happens if the Warriors lose against the Kings in the first round?

If the Warriors lose to the Kings in Game 7 of the first round in the NBA Playoffs, Golden State will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.3 seed in the West, Sacramento would advance to the Conference semifinals and their next rival would be the Los Angeles Lakers.

In case the Kings beat the Warriors, there's no other scenario for Sacramento. They would have to face LeBron James and Anthony Davis in another battle within California.

Considering the Kings are the No.3 seed in the Western Conference, Sacramento will have home-field advantage in the next round against the Lakers. The Kings would host four of seven games in the semifinals (if necessary). Nuggets and Suns will play in the other matchup.