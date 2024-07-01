With Portugal set to play France in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals, we take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's European Championship titles at Kylian Mbappe's age.

Ronaldo vs Mbappe: How many Euros had CR7 won with Portugal at the French star's age?

The UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals will bring us a must-watch game when Portugal take on France for a place in the final four. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

While the former is not getting any younger, the latter has yet to prove whether he can be the face of soccer like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been for so many years. Therefore, this will be a highly anticipated match for the entire soccer community.

Ronaldo has already won the Euros with Portugal, but at 39, he wants to add to his collection. Mbappe, on the other hand, is looking to taste the continental glory for the first time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro titles at Kylian Mbappe’s age

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has more European Championship titles than Kylian Mbappe, he was still winless at the UEFA Euro at the Frenchman’s age. Mbappe is 25, and the Portuguese didn’t win the continental title until 31.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the Henri Delaunay trophy to celebrate after his team’s 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France.

This makes the upcoming quarterfinal clash even more attractive. Portugal and France will face off on Friday, July 5, at 3:00 PM (ET) in Hamburg. If Les Bleus win, Mbappe would continue on pace to match Ronaldo’s number of Euro titles.

The French superstar does gain the upper hand in World Cup titles though, as he celebrated with France at only 19 in Russia 2018. That’s a trophy that remains elusive in Ronaldo’s illustrious career.

However, these players only have respect for each other, with Ronaldo congratulating Mbappe for joining Real Madrid as the former PSG star aims to follow in the Portuguese’s footsteps at the Santiago Bernabeu.