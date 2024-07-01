The UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals will bring us a must-watch game when Portugal take on France for a place in the final four. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.
While the former is not getting any younger, the latter has yet to prove whether he can be the face of soccer like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been for so many years. Therefore, this will be a highly anticipated match for the entire soccer community.
Ronaldo has already won the Euros with Portugal, but at 39, he wants to add to his collection. Mbappe, on the other hand, is looking to taste the continental glory for the first time.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro titles at Kylian Mbappe’s age
Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has more European Championship titles than Kylian Mbappe, he was still winless at the UEFA Euro at the Frenchman’s age. Mbappe is 25, and the Portuguese didn’t win the continental title until 31.
This makes the upcoming quarterfinal clash even more attractive. Portugal and France will face off on Friday, July 5, at 3:00 PM (ET) in Hamburg. If Les Bleus win, Mbappe would continue on pace to match Ronaldo’s number of Euro titles.
