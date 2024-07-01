Paul George has decided to leave the Los Angeles Clippers. The star opted out of the final year in his contract and will look his first NBA championship elsewhere. As a consequence, many rumors started to swirl including the chance of playing with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

In fact, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers also appeared as potential suitors, but, in the end, George had one thing in mind. Try to shift the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, the Boston Celtics are favorites in the NBA toward the 2024-2025 season. However, in an incredible turn of events, Paul George has suddenly changed that projection.

What will be the next team of Paul George?

Paul George will sign a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. Now, there’s a new Big Three alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Why is Paul George leaving the Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers wanted to give Paul George a three-year contract extension, while the star wanted four seasons in the new deal. Furthermore, George was frustrated by not getting the same amount of money offered before to a player like James Harden. When the information leaked, the team posted a farewell message.

“Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him. Over that span, he went to three All-Star Games, made the most 3-pointers in franchise history and helped lead the team to a place it had never been. We traded a lot to pair Paul and Kawhi Leonard, and in exchange, we had five seasons of contention. Even though we fell short of our ultimate objective, we appreciate the chances we had with Paul.”