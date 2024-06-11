The UEFA Euro 2024 is about to kick off! In this article, you'll find the complete tournament schedule available for download in Excel, PDF, and printable formats, so you can have all the information at your fingertips.

Every four years, the top European nations converge in one of the most fiercely contested competitions worldwide. The UEFA Euro 2024 is set to kick off on June 14th, with several nations considered genuine contenders to lift the title.

Get ready for an entire month packed with thrilling matches between 24 European countries! Here, you’ll find all the details you need, including an easily accessible schedule, so you can follow each match closely and stay up-to-date with the action.

Euro 2024: Complete schedule in PDF, Excel, and printable downloads

Everything is set for the UEFA Euro 2024. Germany will be the host of this exciting tournament, with 24 nations competing against each other for the title of the 17th edition of this event.

Complete schedule of the Group Stage of the UEFA Euro 2024

Fortunately for fans, Excely created a complete schedule of the UEFA Euro 2024. You can download it to your mobile device, PC, or even print it out, ensuring you’re prepared for every match.

UEFA has also released its official PDF containing the complete schedule of Euro 2024, including all the venues where the games will be played and the capacity of each stadium. You can also print it out or save it to youw mobile device.

Who is considered the top contender to win the UEFA Euro 2024?

Numerous nations enter UEFA Euro 2024 in top form. However, out of the 24 competing countries, only one will emerge victorious. With several strong contenders, the race to lift the trophy on July 14th promises to be fiercely competitive.

According to OPTA, England leads as the favorite to win the tournament with a 19.9% chance, followed closely by France at 19.1%. Germany holds third place with 12.4%, followed by Spain at 9.6%, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal with 9.2%.