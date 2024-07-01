The experienced and talented striker missed an extra-time penalty in the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match against Slovenia.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best players in the history of soccer. He holds many personal records such as being the top scorer in the history of soccer. But have you ever wondered how many penalties the former Real Madrid striker has missed?

The 39-year-old Portuguese currently has 895 goals scored in his career, the most in the history of soccer. Of those goals, 163 have come from penalties and he has also missed 30, the last one against Slovenia being one of the most important.

Let’s take a look through the history of Cristiano Ronaldo and his missed penalties, how many did he miss for his national team and how many for his clubs?

How many penalties has Ronaldo missed on the club stage?

In his club career, Cristiano Ronaldo has always been the designated penalty kicker when there is one, from his early days at Manchester United to the present day at Al–Nassr.

In total, the Portuguese striker missed 22 penalties for his teams. In detail, he missed the most penalties with Real Madrid with 13, then with Juventus he missed 5 and finally with Manchester United he only missed 4. With his current club Al-Nassr, he did not miss any penalties.

How many penalties has Ronaldo missed for Portugal?

While with Portugal, the captain missed 8 penalties, the most recent being the one Jan Oblak saved in extra time for the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 match.

In total he missed 3 for friendly matches, 2 for European World Cup qualifiers, 2 in a UEFA Euro (2016 and 2024) and 1 for the World Cup in Russia 2018 when Portugal defeated Iran 1-0 in a group stage match.