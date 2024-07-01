Cristiano Ronaldo has surprisingly failed to score a penalty for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 against Slovenia. After missing the shot, the Al Nassr star broke down in tears.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as he misses crucial penalty for Portugal vs Slovenia at Euro 2024

It looks like this is not his night. After missing several free-kick attempts for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo also failed to score from the penalty spot against Slovenia in the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16.

Shortly after Jan Oblak saved his shot, the 39-year-old was seen devastated. With Cristiano in tears, the rest of Portugal tried to console him before returning for the second half of extra time.

For US viewers:

For UK viewers:

15′ minutes into the extra time, Ronaldo took charge of the penalty in Portugal’s favor to try and break the deadlock in Frankfurt. But Atletico Madrid star Oblak guessed the striker’s intention, diving to his left to deflect the shot to the corner.

For US viewers:

For UK viewers:

Ronaldo scoreless at Euro 2024 with Portugal

In his sixth European Championship participation – the most by any player – Ronaldo has reached the knockout stages without scoring a single goal. That streak got even worse in the round of 16 against Slovenia.

The Al Nassr superstar tried to score in every possible way, but his struggles to find the net became visible on set pieces, with Ronaldo going 0-4 in direct free-kick attempts before missing the penalty in extra time.