Shortly after Jan Oblak saved his shot, the 39-year-old was seen devastated. With Cristiano in tears, the rest of Portugal tried to console him before returning for the second half of extra time.
15′ minutes into the extra time, Ronaldo took charge of the penalty in Portugal’s favor to try and break the deadlock in Frankfurt. But Atletico Madrid star Oblak guessed the striker’s intention, diving to his left to deflect the shot to the corner.
Ronaldo scoreless at Euro 2024 with Portugal
In his sixth European Championship participation – the most by any player – Ronaldo has reached the knockout stages without scoring a single goal. That streak got even worse in the round of 16 against Slovenia.
The Al Nassr superstar tried to score in every possible way, but his struggles to find the net became visible on set pieces, with Ronaldo going 0-4 in direct free-kick attempts before missing the penalty in extra time.
