The talented striker Cristiano Ronaldo converted his penalty in the shootout and celebrated by apologizing to his fans.

The former Real Madrid striker had a great penalty chance to put Portugal ahead in extra time, but Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak was alert and made the save to ensure the match ended in a draw and went to penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to kick for Portugal but this time he got his redemption. He cornered the shot and Oblak could do nothing to save it. After converting, CR7 apologized to his fans for the missed penalty in extra time.

The real hero of the match ended up being Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who saved all three of Slovenia’s penalty kicks in the shootout. Bernardo Silva was the last to take the spot-kick and by scoring, Portugal won 3-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face Kylian Mbappe’s France.

When was the last time Ronaldo missed a penalty?

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a penalty before the match against Slovenia, was in 2022 in the F.A Cup match against Middlesbrough FC playing for Manchester United, when the Red Devils lost on penalties in the fourth round of the cup.

After the victory against Slovenia in the Round of 16, the Al-Nassr striker stated: “During the year, I didn’t miss a single penalty kick, and when I needed it most, I missed it”. He then finished off with what he felt at the time: “Sadness at the beginning and joy at the end, that’s soccer