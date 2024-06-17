Everything is set for the 2024 Copa America! In this article, you will find a complete schedule of the tournament in Excel, PDF, and printable versions for you to download so you don't miss a single match.

Soccer activity continues in North America. The United States will host the Copa America 2024 in a month full of thrilling games between CONMEBOL and Concacaf teams. Here you will find a complete schedule, in Excel, PDF, and printable versions to follow the tournament completely.

The 48th edition of the Copa America is about to start. Argentina arrives to the tournament as the current champion, defeating Brazil in 2021 prior to its victory in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Nevertheless, this edition will be very different, as CONMEBOL decided to invite six Concacaf nations to compete in the tournament. Will the trophy stay with a South American country or in the upper region of the continent?

Copa America 2024: Complete schedule in PDF, Excel, and printable downloads

2024 Copa America group schedule

Fortunately for fans, Excel-Templates created an Excel with all the schedule of the 2024 Copa America. You can either download the regular schedule or a predictor version, just scroll all the way to the bottom to find the two versions.

CONMEBOL also released a PDF version of the schedule, showing how would the bracket look after the group stage and giving more details on the venues of the 2024 Copa America. You can find it on the right side of this page.

Who is considered the top contender to win the Copa America 2024?

The Copa America will definitely present some very attractive games between CONMEBOL and Concacaf nations. However, only one nation will be able to lift the trophy on July 14th at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to OPTA, Argentina is the clear favorite to win back-to-back titles with a 30,8%, followed by Brazil with a 23,3%. As for a Concacaf nation, the USA appears as the best one of the region with a 7.1% chance of winning the tournamernt.