After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for redemption in the UEFA Euro 2024 playing for Portugal. The legend arrived to Germany inspired by an extraordinary season in Saudi Arabia.
However, it’s important to remember CR7 has many months without lifting a trophy in an official tournament. Al Nassr couldn’t win the Saudi Pro League and also failed in the AFC Champions League and King’s Cup.
Now, Cristiano Ronaldo was on the verge of elimination and possibly retirement from the Portuguese national team when he missed a penalty kick in the extra time against Slovenia. His mom, Dolores Aveiro, couldn’t hide her emotions.
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and her mom cried in Portugal vs Slovenia
In the end, it all worked out for Cristiano thanks to an incredible performance by goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the penalty shootout. Next Friday, Ronaldo will face Kylian Mbappe and France in the quarterfinals.
