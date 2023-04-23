The Warriors are in trouble against the Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Read here to check out what happens if Golden State lose to Sacramento in the first round.

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a thrilling first round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Though many experts believed the reigning champions will cruise, Mike Brown and his players are proving why they were the No.3 seed in the Western Conference.

This matchup has everything. Stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green playing against a young squad on the rise with names like De'Aron Fox, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis.

So, the Warriors arrive to the playoffs with a great chance of winning back-to-back titles in the NBA. Read here to find out what happens if Golden State lose to the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

NBA playoffs: What happens if the Warriors lose against the Kings in the first round?

If the Warriors lose to the Kings in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Golden State will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the No.3 seed in the West, Sacramento would advance to the Conference semifinals and their next rival would be the Grizzlies or the Lakers.

In case the Kings beat the Warriors, there's no other scenario for Sacramento. They would have to face the winner of that blockbuster matchup between Ja Morant and LeBron James.

Considering the Kings are the No.3 seed in the Western Conference, if the Lakers advance, Sacramento would have home-field advantage in the next round. However, if Memphis go through, the Grizzlies will receive four of seven games in the semifinals (if necessary).