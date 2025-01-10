MLB News: Yankees not willing to meet Mark Leiter Jr.'s salary demands for 2025 season

The New York Yankees are negotiating a surprisingly low amount for the salary Mark Leiter Jr. requested for the upcoming season. The pitcher, who joined the Yankees in 2024 and appeared in just 20 games, is asking for less than $3 million to play another year in the Bronx.

However, according to information from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are unwilling to meet the $2.5 million demand from the right-handed pitcher. Instead, their counteroffer stands at $2.05 million for him to remain with the team for another year as a reliever in the bullpen.

It’s worth noting that most of the Yankees’ relievers have small contracts, and Leiter Jr. earned $500,000 in 2024 with the Bombers. Now, he’s asking for a salary increase of more than 200%, which could be the highest amount he’s earned in the MLB so far.

During his time with the Cubs, Leiter Jr. had several contracts and earned over $2 million between 2022 and 2024 with small deals. It was with the Cubs that he posted his best personal numbers, playing in 69 games in 2023 and 60 in 2024.

How Much Experience Does Mark Leiter Jr. Have?

Leiter Jr. began his MLB career in 2017 with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he had the opportunity to start 11 games, a career-high in terms of starts. After five years as a professional, he holds a 4.56 ERA and a 10-22 record. In 2024, with the Yankees, he played in just 21 games, with 6 appearances in the postseason.

The Yankees’ Relievers with the Best Contracts

So far, the reliever with the best contract is Devin Williams, earning $8.6 million for a one-year deal like all the other relievers. Loáisiga is second on the list with $5 million, and Luke Weaver is third at $2 million. If the Yankees agree to Leiter Jr.’s request, he would be earning more than Lou Trivino ($1.5 million).