MLB Rumors: Mets could add former Juan Soto teammate from Yankees to bolster outfield

The New York Mets have already made a major splash this offseason, acquiring Dominican superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees. Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, with potential escalators, solidifying his role as the Mets’ long-term outfielder in MLB.

Yet, the Mets may not be finished bolstering their roster. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the team is reportedly interested in acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo, Soto’s former teammate during their time with the New York Yankees last season, to strengthen their outfield further.

“(Pittsburgh Pirates) are indeed hot after Alex Verdugo and are a team to watch there, as Robert Murray reported,” Cotillo shared. “Other teams like Mets, (Toronto Blue Jays) involved, too. Adding two other teams to this mix, with Pirates leading the pack: (Houston Astros) and (Los Angeles Angels) at least checked in like Toronto, and Mets did.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Verdugo Factor

The potential arrival of Verdugo in New York has sparked intrigue for several reasons. While his offensive performance in 2024 fell below expectations, Verdugo remains a young, skilled player with an above-average career batting record. His versatility and defensive capabilities add to his value, making him a compelling target for the Mets.

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates scoring off a Aaron Judge #99 single in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 17, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, the move carries some uncertainties. Verdugo is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, raising questions about the financial commitment required to secure him for the long term. The Mets’ willingness to proceed will likely depend on their evaluation of Verdugo’s fit and potential contributions to their roster.

Advertisement

see also Former MLB player predicts Yankees will sign key infielder for next season

Completing the Puzzle

Verdugo’s addition would be another strategic piece in the New York Mets’ quest to assemble a championship-caliber roster. Paired with Soto, Verdugo could form a dynamic outfield duo, anchoring the team’s defense and contributing offensively for years to come.

Advertisement

With their sights set on a World Series title, the Mets are clearly aiming to build a balanced and formidable lineup. While nothing is finalized, the possibility of Verdugo joining Soto in Queens is an exciting prospect for fans eager to see the team compete at the highest level.