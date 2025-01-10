NFL News: Ricky Pearsall reveals plan with Brock Purdy to boost their connection for 2025 season

Ricky Pearsall appeared in just 11 games with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 season, a shortened year for him due to an off-field injury. Despite that, he had enough time to score his first three touchdowns as a professional alongside Brock Purdy, who also didn’t have his best year with the team.

Despite the challenging season the 49ers had, Pearsall recently revealed that he feels confident about improving the offense and strengthen his connection with Purdy, describing it as a plan. “We’ve already contacted each other about offseason stuff. We’ve talked about [getting together during the offseason].” It seems they’re planning special training sessions together with their quarterback.

During the 2024 season, Pearsall recorded 31 receptions for a total of 400 yards, marking his best yardage performance so far. Purdy threw most of the 46 passes to him that season, although Pearsall also caught passes from Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen.

The game against the Lions was the most productive for Pearsall and Brock Purdy, with 141 yards on 8 of 10 receptions. He also scored his second touchdown of the season in that game, which highlighted a clear improvement in their connection.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 30: Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled after his reception by Terrion Arnold #0 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Pearsall Has a Solid Contract with the 49ers

Although Pearsall made a comment saying, “And I know he’s going to come back [to Santa Clara] and I plan to as well, so we’ll definitely get a lot of throwing sessions in,” this shouldn’t confuse people, as he has a contract with the 49ers through 2027, worth $12.53 million.

Improving the Connection Is Key

Even though Pearsall only played in 11 games in the 2024 NFL season, he was the 5th receiver with the most targets and the 4th with the most receptions, ahead of Brandon Aiyuk and behind Deebo Samuel. If he had a full season, it’s likely he would have climbed into the top three in the rankings.