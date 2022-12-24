The Golden State Warriors need to straighten the ship before it's too late, so they'll be quite active in the trade market. Here, we discuss some potential candidates.

The reigning champions, Golden State Warriors, haven't looked the part thus far this season. Their depth took some big shots, and Steve Kerr has struggled to find the rotation that better suits their current needs.

Moreover, chances are that they just don't have the personnel they need to win consecutive championships. So, as much as they love their prospects, they might have to part ways with a couple of them.

With that in mind, and considering their salary cap limitations, let's take a look at the three likeliest trade candidates that could help Stephen Curry and the Warriors straighten the ship once and for all.

NBA Trade Rumors: Potential Targets For The Warriors

3. Jakob Poeltl

The San Antonio Spurs have no interest in competing right now. All they think about is getting the first-overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft to get Victor Wembanyama, so they'll likely trade most of their veterans.

Kevon Looney has been outstanding for the Dubs, but they just cannot trust James Wiseman. They need a backup big man who could anchor the defense and not be an offensive liability, and Jakob Poeltl fits that mold.

2. Bojan Bogdanovic

The Detroit Pistons struck gold with Bojan Bogdanovic. He's playing the best basketball in his career and has been a solid veteran influence for their young players. Nonetheless, he doesn't fit their timeline.

So, as much as they love him, they'd be better off getting whatever they can in return for him. He's a smart player, solid passer, efficient shooter, and solid team defender, so he's perfect for Steve Kerr's system.

1. Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly considering blowing their roster up, and Gary Trent Jr. figures to draw plenty of interest in the trade market, which should come as no surprise at this point.

Trent Jr. is one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the league, not to mention a stout backcourt defender. He's got the 3-and-D skills the Dubs have craved all season long, and he could be a major catalyst for them, just like Gary Payton II.