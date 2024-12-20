The Denver Broncos could have punched their ticket to the playoffs in Week 16. Unfortunately, they suffered a tough loss to the Chargers, and Sean Payton has now taken responsibility for the defeat.

Week 16 featured a high-stakes AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chargers. Los Angeles hosted this exciting game, which carried more than just their traditional rivalry—both teams had plenty on the line.

While Denver started strong, costly mistakes ultimately led to their downfall. Sean Payton has since addressed the situation, pointing the finger at himself for what transpired at SoFi Stadium.

Sean Payton calls himself out for poor coaching in Broncos’ loss to Chargers

The Broncos have not appeared in the playoffs since 2016—a long drought for a franchise with three Super Bowl titles. While they remain close to securing a postseason berth, they have yet to seal the deal.

In Week 16, the Broncos needed a win to clinch their spot. Despite a promising start against the Chargers, critical errors on offense, defense, and special teams contributed to their 34-27 loss.

Denver held a comfortable 24-13 lead early in the third quarter. However, the Chargers responded with 21 unanswered points to secure a comeback victory at home.

After reflecting on the game, Sean Payton has taken the blame for the loss. The head coach admitted that poor decisions by him and his staff allowed the Chargers to capitalize and mount their comeback.

Sean Payton, head coach of the Denver Broncos

“We had a fast start, was encouraged by that,” Payton said postgame. “And then, uncharacteristically this season, we didn’t finish or play nearly well enough in the second half — both offensively and defensively. Time of possession, the third-down numbers, our rushing numbers fell off in the second half. Credit Los Angeles for fighting their way back in. We didn’t make enough plays in the end. So, we go from there.

“I think we’re playing hard. But we’ve got to be smarter. And we’ve got to be smarter as coaches as well.”

What do the Broncos need to make the playoffs?

The Broncos came heartbreakingly close to a major victory in Week 16. Now, they face two crucial games that must be executed flawlessly to avoid an unexpected elimination.

Denver can clinch a playoff spot this weekend if the Bengals, Colts, and Dolphins all lose. If those teams win, the Broncos will need at least one victory in their final two games—including a showdown with the Bengals—to advance.

