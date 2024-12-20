NBA Commissioner considering rule changes for upcoming seasons' games

The Boston Celtics recently broke the record for most three-point attempts per game, averaging 51.1 shots last Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks set a new mark for the most combined three-pointers in a single NBA game. These milestones have sparked conversations about the league’s reliance on the three-point shot, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has taken notice of the trend.

“The answer is yes, [we are having] many discussions about the style of basketball [being played],” Silver told a group of reporters before the NBA Cup championship game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks. “I would not reduce it to a so-called 3-point shooting issue. I think we look more holistically at the skill level on the floor, the diversity of offense, the fan reception to the game, all of the above.”

Despite the uptick in three-point attempts, Silver maintained a positive outlook on the league’s current state. “I think the game is in a great place. I love watching the games, and I think we have some of the most skilled athletes in the world competing — and it’s unfair, I think, to the players to lump them into categories as 3-point shooters or midrange shooters or big men playing under the basket. It’s an amazing game.”

Silver also acknowledged ongoing discussions within the league about potential adjustments to enhance the game’s stylistic diversity. “We’re constantly having discussions about whether there are ways to improve stylistically the game on the floor,” he added.

Commissioner, Adam Silver attends the Women’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France.

However, he dismissed the idea of moving the three-point line back as a viable solution. “I don’t think that’s a solution here because then, I think when we look at both the game and the data, that may not necessarily lead to more midrange jumpers, if that’s what people want, but rather to more clogging under the basket,” Silver explained.

He also noted that the issue isn’t merely about three-point shooting itself but the growing tendency of teams to imitate one another’s strategies. “I watch as many games as all of you do, and to the extent that it’s not so much a 3-point issue, but that some of the offenses start to look sort of cookie-cutter and teams are copying each other. I think that’s something we should pay attention to.”

What can the NBA do to reignite fan engagement and excitement?

Silver’s remarks underscore the league’s reluctance to move the three-point line as a quick fix, emphasizing instead the need for creative solutions to diversify offensive play. Possible alternatives include adjustments to the shot clock after offensive rebounds, or introducing rules that reward teams for employing more varied scoring tactics.

Another avenue could involve court redesigns to encourage balanced play across different scoring zones without directly altering the three-point distance. Additionally, the league might explore statistical incentives to encourage midrange shooting, rewarding teams that diversify their offensive strategies.

The commissioner also highlighted what he called the “obsession” with three-pointers, pointing out how teams often replicate one another’s styles. “I see how offenses start to look like copies of each other,” Silver noted. The challenge, he explained, lies in fostering tactical creativity without imposing restrictions that could hinder the game’s natural evolution.