MLB News: Juan Soto reveals the truth about alleged mistreament of his family by Yankees staff

Juan Soto continues to reveal insights about his brief time with the New York Yankees, and in a recent interview, he addressed rumors suggesting his family faced mistreatment by New York Yankees employees.

Speaking on the Dominican Republic radio show Grandes en los Deportes, Soto was clear and direct in shutting down the allegations, stating simply, “That’s a lie.” He emphasized that neither he nor his family experienced any disrespect from the organization.

These rumors, initially reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, claimed that a Yankees security staff member denied entry to Soto’s chef and driver and that one of his parents was removed from a restricted area in the stadium. Soto, however, praised the Yankees organization during the interview, calling their treatment of him and his family “1A” and describing his overall experience with the team as “great.”

It’s worth noting that speculation about mistreatment coincided with Soto’s decision not to extend his time in New York, ultimately signing a $765 million deal with the Mets—a sum reportedly higher than the Yankees’ offer.

David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for the New York Mets fits Juan Soto with his New York Mets jersey as his agent Scott Boras watches during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

Juan Soto’s Request to Play in the Dominican League

In the same interview, Soto revealed an interesting request he made to Mets owner Steven Cohen: permission to play at least 10 games for the Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League. While Soto noted this wouldn’t happen during his first season with the Mets, it’s tentatively aimed for 2026.

Soto on His Personal Life

Juan Soto also addressed his personal life during the interview, sharing that he is currently single, with no girlfriend or wife, and no commitments at this time.