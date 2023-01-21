Portland Trail Blazer will receive Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Portland Trail Blazers will play against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel for the Play-in position takes place in the Western Conference. Since almost the beginning of the season, these two teams have been fighting to be in this instance, and now they occupy positions close to that precious 10th place. Without a doubt, it is a duel not to be missed.

The Portland Trail Blazers have a 21-24 record, which leaves them in 12th place but only a 22-24 victory behind the last-qualified Phoenix Suns. The Los Angeles Lakers are facing exactly the same scenario. Although they are in the 13th position, they have the same record as the Blazers (21-24) and the same chance to match the Suns with a victory.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

This game will be the third of four that these two rivals must play this season. The first two were played on October 23 (Blazers win 106-104), and December 1 (Lakers win 128-109). At the moment, the series between the two is even.

How to Watch or Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers be played this Sunday, January 22 at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ROOT SPORTS NW.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Portland Trail Blazers with -195 odds, while the odds for the Los Angeles Lakers to win are +165.

DraftKings Portland Trails Blazers -195 Los Angeles Lakers +165

