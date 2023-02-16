The NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2023 will happen on Friday at Vivint Arena as part of the All-Star weekend. Find out here when this event will take place and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The 2023 Rising Stars Challenge will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this annual exhibition basketball game in the US.

During the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, the Rising Stars Challenge will take place as usual, showcasing the best up-and-coming players in the league. Former NBA All-Stars and honorary coaches Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, and Joakim Noah organized a player draft, with Paolo Banchero being selected first overall by Gasol's squad.

Three games will be played between four teams made up of rookies, sophomores, and NBA G League players for the second year in a row. The Semi-Final games will have a lesser Final Target Score of 40 instead of 50.

When will the 2023 Rising Stars Challenge be played?

The 2023 Rising Stars Challenge game will be played on Friday, February 7, 2023, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

2023 Rising Stars Challenge: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch the 2023 Rising Stars Challenge

The 2023 Rising Stars Challenge exhibition match at the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, will be broadcast on TNT, NBA League Pass, SlingTV, and YouTube TV in the United States.